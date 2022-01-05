Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kanye West spotted on Broadway date with Julia Fox
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Kanye West and Julia Fox were spotted out on a date at Jeremy O. Harris’ “Slave Play” on Broadway with a group of friends on Tuesday January 4.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kanye West, Julia Fox go on second date (Video) - P.M. News PM News:
Kanye West, Julia Fox go on second date (Video) - P.M. News
Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York Pulse Nigeria:
Kanye West and Julia Fox spotted on date night in New York
Kanye West and Actress Julia Fox Spotted Together For The 2nd Time Amid Dating Rumours. Legit 9ja:
Kanye West and Actress Julia Fox Spotted Together For The 2nd Time Amid Dating Rumours.
Kanye West and Actress Julia Fox Spotted Together For The 2nd Time Amid Dating Rumours. News Breakers:
Kanye West and Actress Julia Fox Spotted Together For The 2nd Time Amid Dating Rumours.


   More Picks
1 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch, 24 hours ago
4 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 12 hours ago
5 Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 Air Force Announces Appointment of New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers’ Commanding - This Day, 7 hours ago
8 NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation, 22 hours ago
9 We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info