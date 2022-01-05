Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The huge chunk of backlog of bonuses and allowances owed to Super Eagles players have reportedly been cleared by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as confirmed by the team captain, Ahmed Musa. Musa who spoke at a press conference on Tuesday ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

