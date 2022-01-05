|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
2
|
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video - The Punch,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
7
|
Air Force Announces Appointment of New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers’ Commanding - This Day,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
10
|
Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election - Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago