Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' Linda Ikeji Blog - Twitter has removed Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' while having a face-off with Nigerian music star, Burna Boy. The Ghanaian singer has tweeted " Because he is a rapist, He is jealous I did same to his girl.



News Credibility Score: 99%