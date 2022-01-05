Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father
The Punch
- James Brown had shared the photos to celebrate his father's birthday.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“Crossdresser James Brown’s father is irresponsible” — Gov Okowa’s aide shares reason
Sundiata Post:
He’s one of Nigeria’s problems, Okowa’s aide slams cross dresser James Brown’s father
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“Crossdresser James Brown’s father is irresponsible” — Gov Okowa’s aide shares reason
The Will:
Gov Okowa’s Aide Berates Crossdresser James Brown’s Father
Infotrust News:
He’s One Of Nigeria’s Problems, Okowa’s Aide Slams Cross Dresser James Brown’s Father
News Breakers:
He’s one of Nigeria’s problems, Okowa’s aide slams cross dresser James Brown’s father
Naija News:
James Brown’s Father Is One Of Nigeria’s Problem – Gov Okowa’s Aide
Gist Lovers:
James Brown’s Father Is One of Nigeria’s Problems – Gov. Okowa’s Aide Rants; Gives Reasons
Gist Reel:
James Brown's father is one of Nigeria's problems - Gov. Okowa's aide rages; gives reasons
Naija Parrot:
“Crossdresser James Brown’s father is irresponsible” — Gov Okowa’s aide shares reason
More Picks
1
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
2
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion -
Western Post News,
22 hours ago
3
Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations -
Monte Oz Live,
19 hours ago
6
He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
7
NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
8
Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
9
Photographer Kelechi Amadi Obi recreates photos with his wife and kids -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion -
Vanguard News,
7 hours ago
