COVID-19: Nigeria records 428 new infections, 8 deaths
The News Guru  - AdvertismentNigeria recorded 428 new COVID-19 infections with eight deaths on Tuesday in 13 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on Wednesday. The centre said Nigeria now has 244, ...

24 hours ago
