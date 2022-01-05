Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police declare 16-year-old female PoS operator missing in Ekiti
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Ekiti State Police Command has declared a 16-year-old point-of-sale operator, Faith Esther Olatunji, missing.
Spokesperson of the command, ASP Sunday Abutu, in a statement on Tues
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
16-year-old female PoS operator missing in Ekiti
Naija Loaded:
Have You Seen Her? Police Declare 16-year-old Female POS Operator Missing In Ekiti
Within Nigeria:
16-year-old female PoS operator missing in Ekiti
News Breakers:
16-year-old female PoS operator declared missing in Ekiti
More Picks
1
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Burna Boy gifts $3000 to singer Hyzah who grabbed his feet in viral video -
The Punch,
24 hours ago
4
Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations -
Monte Oz Live,
12 hours ago
5
Malami speaks on what Buhari'll consider before granting Nnamdi Kanu's release -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
Air Force Announces Appointment of New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers’ Commanding -
This Day,
7 hours ago
8
NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
9
We hit him with plank, stabbed him with broken bottle and stole his money - Suspects narrate how they murdered RCCG pastor who gave them shelter in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
10
Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...