Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sanwo-Olu: If it was Governor Wike that that CSP disobeyed, he would have known that there are governors and there are Governors - Reno Omokri
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Reno Omokri has reacted to the viral video of a Chief Supretendient of Police openly disobeying the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu's directive to vacate the Magogo residential area o

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

You can Daily Post:
You can't try that with Wike - Nigerians react as police officer disobeys Sanwo-Olu
South-West Governors go ballistic after junior police officer disobeys Sanwo-Olu PM News:
South-West Governors go ballistic after junior police officer disobeys Sanwo-Olu
CSP’s challenge of Sanwo-Olu: He wouldn The Eagle Online:
CSP’s challenge of Sanwo-Olu: He wouldn't have tried it with Wike — Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri says Gov Sanwo-Olu is not in charge of Lagos; claims Wike is more effective — First Reports First Reports:
Reno Omokri says Gov Sanwo-Olu is not in charge of Lagos; claims Wike is more effective — First Reports
Drama As Police Officer Disobeys Governor Sanwo-Olu Over Magado Invasion Kanyi Daily:
Drama As Police Officer Disobeys Governor Sanwo-Olu Over Magado Invasion


   More Picks
1 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion - Western Post News, 19 hours ago
4 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 16 hours ago
5 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Carabao Semi Final Between Arsenal, Liverpool In Doubt Due To COVID-19 Infections - The Will, 22 hours ago
8 NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 ADESOLA ADEDUNTAN: FirstBank Is Resilient, Stable And Built For The Long Haul - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info