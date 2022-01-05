Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


George Floyd's 4-year-old grandniece shot while sleeping in her bed on New Year's day
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 4-year-old girl, who has reportedly been identified as the grandniece of George Floyd, was shot while sleeping in her bed during the early hours of New Year's Day.

 

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

George Floyd Ladun Liadi Blog:
George Floyd's 4-year-old grandniece shot while sleeping in her bed on New Year's day | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Sad! George Floyd Legit 9ja:
Sad! George Floyd's 4yr Old Grand Niece Shot While Sleeping On Her Bed.(Photos)
George Floyd Within Nigeria:
George Floyd's 4-year-old grandniece shot while sleeping in her bed on New Year's day in US
Sad! George Floyd’s 4yr Old Grand Niece Shot While Sleeping On Her Bed.(Photos) News Breakers:
Sad! George Floyd’s 4yr Old Grand Niece Shot While Sleeping On Her Bed.(Photos)


   More Picks
1 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion - Western Post News, 19 hours ago
4 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 16 hours ago
5 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 Carabao Semi Final Between Arsenal, Liverpool In Doubt Due To COVID-19 Infections - The Will, 22 hours ago
8 NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
10 ADESOLA ADEDUNTAN: FirstBank Is Resilient, Stable And Built For The Long Haul - The Genius Media, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info