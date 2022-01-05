Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze ‘Attacks’ IPOB Over Ban On National Anthem, Cows Naija News - The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has cautioned the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) stating that the move to ban the singing of the Nigerian National Anthem and the consumption of northern cows in the south-east region might ...



News Credibility Score: 99%