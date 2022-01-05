Magodo: How military gov took over our lands, allocated to eminent citizens –Landlords

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
|
3
|
He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
4
|
NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
|
5
|
Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
8
|
Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’ - Ripples Nigeria,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion - Vanguard News,
12 hours ago
|
10
|
“I don’t believe in religion”- Wizkid shares motivational posts - Mp3 Bullet,
7 hours ago