Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds









The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo State chapter, has released the names of eight proxy companies allegedly used by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s family to get contracts in the state, and ... Sahara Reporters - Ondo Governor Rotimi AkeredoluThe Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ondo State chapter, has released the names of eight proxy companies allegedly used by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s family to get contracts in the state, and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%