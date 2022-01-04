Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos Clears Dowen College Students, Staff Of Complicity In Oromoni’s Death
Leadership  - The Lagos State government has cleared five Dowen College students and five employees of the school of any complicity in the death of 12-year-old The Lagos State government has cleared five Dowen College students and five employees of the school of any ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos state govt clears all five students and and staff arrested over Sylvester Oromoni Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lagos state govt clears all five students and and staff arrested over Sylvester Oromoni's death, says autopsy report rules out case of murder and toxicology found no harmful substance in his body
Dowen College To Remain Closed - Lagos Gov The Trent:
Dowen College To Remain Closed - Lagos Gov't
Dowen College: Lagos clears staff, students linked to Oromoni’s death The Eagle Online:
Dowen College: Lagos clears staff, students linked to Oromoni’s death
Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos Orders Release of Dowen College Students, Staff Business Post Nigeria:
Sylvester Oromoni: Lagos Orders Release of Dowen College Students, Staff
Lagos State Govt. Clears All 5 Students and Staff Involved In Sylvester Oromoni Legit 9ja:
Lagos State Govt. Clears All 5 Students and Staff Involved In Sylvester Oromoni's Death. (See Details)
Lagos state govt clears all five students and staff arrested over Sylvester Oromoni Within Nigeria:
Lagos state govt clears all five students and staff arrested over Sylvester Oromoni's death
Oromoni’s death: Lagos exonerates Dowen College students, officials News Breakers:
Oromoni’s death: Lagos exonerates Dowen College students, officials
Oromoni: Lagos Government Clears Five Dowen Students, Staff, Orders Release Of Suspects Screen Gist:
Oromoni: Lagos Government Clears Five Dowen Students, Staff, Orders Release Of Suspects


   More Picks
1 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion - Western Post News, 18 hours ago
4 2022 Budget: FG to spend N43bn on multilateral Zungeru Hydropower Project - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
5 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 14 hours ago
6 Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
7 Update: Police CSP openly defies Governor Sanwo-Olu's order to vacate Magodo estate, say they were sent by IGP through the Attorney General of the Federation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Air Force Announces Appointment of New Branch Chiefs, Air Officers’ Commanding - This Day, 8 hours ago
9 NRC resumes sales of ticket, as FG’s free train ride ends - The Nation, 24 hours ago
10 Electoral Body, INEC, Releases Timetable For Ekiti Governorship Election - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info