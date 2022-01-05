Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police nab six army, hunters' impersonators in Gombe
News photo The Punch  - The Gombe Police Command has nabbed six persons for impersonating the Nigerian Army wearing its camouflage and hunters uniform.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

