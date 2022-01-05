Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OMG!! Lady Poisons Friend After Announcing Plans To Move To UK (Video)
Naija Loaded  - A prospective Ghanaian lady meets her end after being poisoned by her friend after declaring plans to emigrate to the United Kingdom. According to reports, one Nana-Adwoa got betrayed by her friend whom she announced her intention to move to the UK.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK (Video) The Info NG:
Lady allegedly poisoned by her friend after announcing plans to move to UK (Video)
Lady allegedly poisoned after she told friends she was moving to the UK According to several Ghanaian websites, Nana-Adwoa died after one of her "jealous" poisoned her. YNaija:
Lady allegedly poisoned after she told friends she was moving to the UK According to several Ghanaian websites, Nana-Adwoa died after one of her "jealous" poisoned her.
Lady Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Close Friends After Getting UK Visa (Video) Edujandon:
Lady Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Close Friends After Getting UK Visa (Video)
VIDEO: Lady Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Friends After Revealing Travel Plans To The UK Naija News:
VIDEO: Lady Allegedly Poisoned To Death By Friends After Revealing Travel Plans To The UK
Sad! Lady Poisons Friend to Death Amid Plans To Move To The U.K.(Watch Video) Legit 9ja:
Sad! Lady Poisons Friend to Death Amid Plans To Move To The U.K.(Watch Video)
Sad! Lady Poisons Friend to Death Amid Plans To Move To The U.K.(Watch Video) News Breakers:
Sad! Lady Poisons Friend to Death Amid Plans To Move To The U.K.(Watch Video)
Lady allegedly poisoned by friends after revealing travelling plans to the UK (VIDEO) Kemi Filani Blog:
Lady allegedly poisoned by friends after revealing travelling plans to the UK (VIDEO)


   More Picks
1 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 23 hours ago
6 Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch, 23 hours ago
7 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’ - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
9 Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion - Vanguard News, 12 hours ago
10 “I don’t believe in religion”- Wizkid shares motivational posts - Mp3 Bullet, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info