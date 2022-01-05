Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I never wake up poor or sad – Wizkid
News photo Correct NG  - Nigerian singer and music executive, Ayodeji Balogun also known as Wizkid says he does not wake up feeling sad. The ”Fever” crooner in a post on his Snapchat account said that he also never wakes up poor in life either money-wise or health-wise.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

