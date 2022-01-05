Ondo Poly workers protest unpaid 13-month salary, suspension of union activities

Ondo Poly workers protest unpaid 13-month salary, suspension of union activities



Following the suspension of the activities of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOndo Poly workers protest unpaid 13-month salary, suspension of union activitiesFollowing the suspension of the activities of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics (SSANIP) and the Non-Academic Staff Union ...



News Credibility Score: 99%