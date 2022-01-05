Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BUA Foods Plc Receives Approval To List On The NGX
News photo The Herald  - BUA Foods Plc says it has received approval to list on the Main Board of The Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The company made the announcement in a statement emailed to The Herald on Wednesday. “BUA Foods has satisfied the listing requirements of The Exchange ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

BUA Foods Plc receives approval to list on the Nigerian Exchange Business Day:
BUA Foods Plc receives approval to list on the Nigerian Exchange
BUA Foods lists N18bn ordinary shares on NGX Main Board National Accord:
BUA Foods lists N18bn ordinary shares on NGX Main Board
BUA Foods Joins Stock Exchange, Trades Shares at N40 Each Business Post Nigeria:
BUA Foods Joins Stock Exchange, Trades Shares at N40 Each
BUA Foods Plc listed on The Nigerian Exchange PM News:
BUA Foods Plc listed on The Nigerian Exchange
NGX Approves BUA Food Listing Of N18bn Shares Western Post News:
NGX Approves BUA Food Listing Of N18bn Shares


