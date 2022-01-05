Post News
News at a Glance
Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Lagos state house of assembly’s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead.
Adediran died early today, Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 after a brief illness.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
First Female Deputy Speaker In Lagos, Adediran Is Dead
The Punch:
Lagos assembly's first deputy speaker Adediran dies
Nigerian Tribune:
First female Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Toun Adediran, is dead
The Will:
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran Is Dead
PM News:
Former Lagos Deputy Speaker Adediran is dead - P.M. News
The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila mourns as first female Lagos Deputy Speaker dies
Within Nigeria:
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran Is Dead
Republican Nigeria:
First female Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Toun Adediran, is dead
News Breakers:
Lagos assembly’s first deputy speaker Adediran dies
More Picks
1
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
3
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion -
Western Post News,
21 hours ago
4
Carabao Semi Final Between Arsenal, Liverpool In Doubt Due To COVID-19 Infections -
The Will,
23 hours ago
5
Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations -
Monte Oz Live,
17 hours ago
7
Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
8
Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
9
He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
10
NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
