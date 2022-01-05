Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Lagos state house of assembly’s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead. 

 

Adediran died early today, Wednesday, 5 January, 2022 after a brief illness.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

First Female Deputy Speaker In Lagos, Adediran Is Dead Sahara Reporters:
First Female Deputy Speaker In Lagos, Adediran Is Dead
Lagos assembly The Punch:
Lagos assembly's first deputy speaker Adediran dies
First female Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Toun Adediran, is dead Nigerian Tribune:
First female Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Toun Adediran, is dead
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran Is Dead The Will:
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran Is Dead
Former Lagos Deputy Speaker Adediran is dead - P.M. News PM News:
Former Lagos Deputy Speaker Adediran is dead - P.M. News
Gbajabiamila mourns as first female Lagos Deputy Speaker dies The Eagle Online:
Gbajabiamila mourns as first female Lagos Deputy Speaker dies
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran Is Dead Within Nigeria:
Lagos First Female Deputy Speaker Adetoun Adediran Is Dead
First female Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Toun Adediran, is dead Republican Nigeria:
First female Deputy Speaker of Lagos Assembly, Toun Adediran, is dead
Lagos assembly’s first deputy speaker Adediran dies News Breakers:
Lagos assembly’s first deputy speaker Adediran dies


   More Picks
1 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 Military don?t have the intelligence to track and eliminate them - Islamic cleric, Gumi reacts to reported killing of two notorious bandit kingpins in Zamfara - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Sanwo-Olu Launches Emblem, Donates N50m To Nigerian Legion - Western Post News, 21 hours ago
4 Carabao Semi Final Between Arsenal, Liverpool In Doubt Due To COVID-19 Infections - The Will, 23 hours ago
5 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 17 hours ago
7 Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father - The Punch, 10 hours ago
10 NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info