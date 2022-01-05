27 years after, Ijebu Igbo community gets new Orimolusi

The vacant stool of Orimolusi of Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State has been filled with the election of Prince Lawrence Jayeola Adebajo.



