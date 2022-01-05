Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Federal Govt Imposes N10 Tax On Soft Drinks, Carbonated Beverages
Leadership  - Nigerian government has announced additional N10 excise duty tax on per liter of all non-alcoholic, carbonated and sweetened beverages.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG rebuffs private sector, imposes N10/litre tax on soft drinks Vanguard News:
FG rebuffs private sector, imposes N10/litre tax on soft drinks
Pepsi, Coke Prices To Increase As Buhari Imposes N10/litre Tax On Soft Drinks The Trent:
Pepsi, Coke Prices To Increase As Buhari Imposes N10/litre Tax On Soft Drinks
FG Imposes N10 Tax On Soft Drinks, Carbonated Beverages The Will:
FG Imposes N10 Tax On Soft Drinks, Carbonated Beverages
Federal govt imposes N10 tax per litre on soft drinks | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Federal govt imposes N10 tax per litre on soft drinks | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Why Tax Was Imposed On Carbonated Drinks – FG News Breakers:
Why Tax Was Imposed On Carbonated Drinks – FG
Why Tax Was Imposed On Carbonated Drinks – FG Naija News:
Why Tax Was Imposed On Carbonated Drinks – FG


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 “He was paid well for it” – Jim Iyke finally admits his fight with Uche Maduagwu was a publicity stunt (Video) - The Info NG, 21 hours ago
4 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 17 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members - Independent, 19 hours ago
6 “I don’t believe in religion”- Wizkid shares motivational posts - Mp3 Bullet, 21 hours ago
7 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 16 hours ago
8 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
10 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info