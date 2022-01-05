Military Men Invade Rivers Community Over Killing Of Nigerian Air Force Officer









Uniformed men in about eight Hilux vehicles, on Wednesday, invaded Omuanwa Omuanwa in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State over the killing of an Air force officer ... Sahara Reporters - File photo used to illustrate story.Uniformed men in about eight Hilux vehicles, on Wednesday, invaded Omuanwa Omuanwa in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State over the killing of an Air force officer ...



News Credibility Score: 99%