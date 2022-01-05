Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military Men Invade Rivers Community Over Killing Of Nigerian Air Force Officer
News photo Sahara Reporters  - File photo used to illustrate story.




Uniformed men in about eight Hilux vehicles, on Wednesday, invaded Omuanwa Omuanwa in the Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State over the killing of an Air force officer ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tension in Rivers community as local vigilantes kill NAF officer Daily Post:
Tension in Rivers community as local vigilantes kill NAF officer
Tension In Rivers Community As Vigilante Kills Airforce Personnel Leadership:
Tension In Rivers Community As Vigilante Kills Airforce Personnel
Troops invade Rivers community over killing of Air Force officer - P.M. News PM News:
Troops invade Rivers community over killing of Air Force officer - P.M. News
Fears In Rivers As Vigilante Group Kill Nigerian Air Force Officer Naija News:
Fears In Rivers As Vigilante Group Kill Nigerian Air Force Officer
Fears In Rivers As Vigilante Group Kill Nigerian Air Force Officer News Breakers:
Fears In Rivers As Vigilante Group Kill Nigerian Air Force Officer


   More Picks
1 Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Lagos state house of assembly?s first female Deputy Speaker, Adetoun Adediran is dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
4 He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father - The Punch, 14 hours ago
5 NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 Scientists in France Detect Another COVID Variant Linked to Cameroon and Say It Carries 46 Mutations - Monte Oz Live, 22 hours ago
7 Nigeria will collapse if it conducts 2023 poll with 1999 constitution – Afe Babalola - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 BUA Foods Plc Receives Approval To List On The NGX - The Herald, 6 hours ago
9 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Gazette declaring bandits terrorists ready soon, says Malami - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info