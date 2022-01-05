Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari
Channels Television
- President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his displeasure with the state of electricity in Nigeria.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Why I’m not happy with state of electricity in Nigeria – Buhari
Independent:
I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari
The Trent:
Go Figure: Buhari Says He’s ‘Not Happy’ With The State Of Power In Nigeria
See Naija:
Why I’m not happy with state of electricity in Nigeria – Buhari
Tunde Ednut:
Why I’m not happy with state of electricity in Nigeria – Buhari
Within Nigeria:
Why I’m not happy with state of electricity in Nigeria – Buhari
Global Village Extra:
Buhari Expresses Displeasure With State Of Electricity Across Nigeria
More Picks
1
Twitter removes Shatta Wale's tweet where he seemingly admitted 'engaging in rape' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
He's one of Nigeria's problems, Okowa's aide slams cross dresser James Brown's father -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
4
NFF owes us bonuses for only two matches ' Ahmed Musa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
“I don’t believe in religion”- Wizkid shares motivational posts -
Mp3 Bullet,
15 hours ago
6
UPDATED: Two Chinese expatriates kidnapped, two others killed in Niger -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, is still alive – Foluke Daramola -
MetroStar Nigeria,
3 hours ago
8
I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Enugu schools to resume Jan. 10, says Commissioner — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
21 hours ago
10
Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’ -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
