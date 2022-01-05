Post News
News at a Glance
PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice
The Cable
- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the appointment of Doyin Salami as the chief economic adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Salami’s Appointment, Scapegoat For APC Government – PDP
TVC News Nigeria:
Video of Nigeria New Chief Economic Adviser
The Sun:
Salami’s appointment waste of time –PDP – The Sun Nigeria
Ripples Nigeria:
PDP brand appointment of Buhari’s new economic adviser, Doyin Salami, a waste of time
Independent:
Appointment Of Salami Design To Make Him Scapegoat For APC’s Failure – PDP
1st for Credible News:
PDP slams Buhari's appointment of Doyin Salami, calls it waste of time
Within Nigeria:
PDP reacts to appointment of Doyin Salami as chief economic adviser, says it is a waste of time
Naija News:
“Dr. Salami Can Never Make Headway” – PDP Reacts As Buhari Appoints New Economic Adviser
News Breakers:
“Dr. Salami Can Never Make Headway” – PDP Reacts As Buhari Appoints New Economic Adviser
More Picks
1
Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
2
Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
UPDATED: Two Chinese expatriates kidnapped, two others killed in Niger -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
4
Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’ -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
5
PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
6
I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Enugu schools to resume Jan. 10, says Commissioner — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
24 hours ago
8
Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
9
Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze ‘Attacks’ IPOB Over Ban On National Anthem, Cows -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
