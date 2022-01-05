Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG declares bandits as terrorists
The Guardian  - The Nigerian Government has finally designated bandits as terrorists after a court gave the order. The Guardian learned that a government gazette announcing the declaration was signed on November 29, 2021, days after the court order.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

