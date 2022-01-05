Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chinese Loans: Anybody That Will Help Nigeria’s Infrastructure Is Welcome – Buhari
Channels Television  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday defended his government’s decision to source loans from China, saying anybody that will help Nigeria’s infrastructure is welcome.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

