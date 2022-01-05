Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Magodo dispute: Lagos to allocate lands at Shangisha, alternative locations to judgment creditors
News photo The Cable  - The Lagos state government says it has reached a settlement plan for Shangisha landlords, the judgement creditors who have laid claim...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Magodo: Lagos government to allocate lands at Shangisha to judgment creditors Linda Ikeji Blog:
Magodo: Lagos government to allocate lands at Shangisha to judgment creditors
Magodo: LASG sets up committee, agrees to give judgment creditors land The Punch:
Magodo: LASG sets up committee, agrees to give judgment creditors land
Magodo Tussle: Lagos To Allocate Land To 549 Judgment Creditors Independent:
Magodo Tussle: Lagos To Allocate Land To 549 Judgment Creditors
Lagos strikes deals with Magodo estate judgment creditors - P.M. News PM News:
Lagos strikes deals with Magodo estate judgment creditors - P.M. News
Magodo dispute: Lagos to allocate lands at Shangisha to judgment creditors (Photos) Tunde Ednut:
Magodo dispute: Lagos to allocate lands at Shangisha to judgment creditors (Photos)
Magodo dispute: Lagos to allocate lands at Shangisha to judgment creditors (Photos) Within Nigeria:
Magodo dispute: Lagos to allocate lands at Shangisha to judgment creditors (Photos)


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 “He was paid well for it” – Jim Iyke finally admits his fight with Uche Maduagwu was a publicity stunt (Video) - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
4 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info