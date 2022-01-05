Lady who was allegedly seen last with her boyfriend, found dead with eyes plucked out and body parts mutilated

Twitter user, Oyewole Michael has raised an alarm over a lady who was allegedly found dead with her eyes removed.



News Credibility Score: 90%