Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, is still alive – Foluke Daramola
MetroStar Nigeria  - Relief swept through Instagram on Thursday morning after Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola Salami, announced that a older colleague, Iyabo Oko, had not died. Thus was contrary to earlier reports about the transition of the veteran Yoruba actress.

Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Oko Is Dead City Mirror News:
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Oko Is Dead
Veteran Actress, Iyabo Oko Dies Affairs TV:
Veteran Actress, Iyabo Oko Dies
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead Kemi Filani Blog:
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead


