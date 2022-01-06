Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BUA Foods lists 18bn ordinary shares on NGX main board
News photo Champion Newspapers  - COMFORT EKELEME, BUSINESS EDITOR Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) Wednesday announced the listing by introduction of BUA Foods Plc it’s the Main Board. A total of 18 billion ordinary shares of BUA Foods were listed at N40.00 per share under the consumer ...

