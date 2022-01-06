Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Iyabo Oko was declared dead hours ago by her daughter but the veteran actress has reportedly come back to life.

 

The actress who had been bedridden for close to five years was "co

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter Yaba Left Online:
Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead
Popular Yoruba Actress Iyabo Oko Is Dead CKN Nigeria:
Popular Yoruba Actress Iyabo Oko Is Dead
Veteran actress Iyabo Oko wakes up after being declared dead - P.M. News PM News:
Veteran actress Iyabo Oko wakes up after being declared dead - P.M. News
Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko is dead National Accord:
Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Oko is dead
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Oko Is Dead City Mirror News:
Nollywood Actress, Iyabo Oko Is Dead
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, is still alive – Foluke Daramola MetroStar Nigeria:
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Oko, is still alive – Foluke Daramola
Tears As Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko Dies At 62 Naija News:
Tears As Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko Dies At 62
Actress Iyabo Oko came back alive after being confirmed dead Republican Nigeria:
Actress Iyabo Oko came back alive after being confirmed dead
Veteran Actress, Iyabo Oko Dies Affairs TV:
Veteran Actress, Iyabo Oko Dies
Ailing Yoruba Actress, Iyabo Oko Reportedly Dies Mojidelano:
Ailing Yoruba Actress, Iyabo Oko Reportedly Dies
Actress Iyabo Oko ‘Resurrects’ Hours After Being Declared Dead Online By Her Daughter Gist Lovers:
Actress Iyabo Oko ‘Resurrects’ Hours After Being Declared Dead Online By Her Daughter
Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter Naija Parrot:
Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter
Tears As Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko Dies At 62 News Breakers:
Tears As Nollywood Actress Iyabo Oko Dies At 62
Veteran Yoruba Actress, Iyabo Oko, Dies at 61 Global Excellence Online:
Veteran Yoruba Actress, Iyabo Oko, Dies at 61
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead Kemi Filani Blog:
Popular actress, Iyabo Oko is dead


   More Picks
1 Actress Iyabo Oko comes back to life 3 hours after being declared dead online by her daughter - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Actor Yul Edochie celebrates his son on his 15th birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 UPDATED: Two Chinese expatriates kidnapped, two others killed in Niger - The Punch, 21 hours ago
4 Singer Jason Derulo handcuffed for attacking two men who called him ‘Usher’ - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
5 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 13 hours ago
6 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 Enugu schools to resume Jan. 10, says Commissioner — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 24 hours ago
8 Southwest govs: Police officer's disrespect to Sanwo-Olu unacceptable intrusion - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Peoples Democratic Party Lists Eight Proxy Companies Allegedly Used By Governor Akeredolu To Siphon Ondo State Funds - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu: Ohanaeze ‘Attacks’ IPOB Over Ban On National Anthem, Cows - Naija News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info