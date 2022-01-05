Post News
News at a Glance
Samuel Chukwueze?s mother holds his two legs as she prays for him before departing for Cameroon with the Super Eagles team for AFCON (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A heart-melting video of Super Eagles and Villarreal FC winger, Samuel Chukwueze and his mother has captured the hearts of many fans online.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Samuel Chukwueze’s Mum Prays For Him Ahead Of #AFCON2021 Super Eagles’ player, Samuel Chukwueze got some special prayers from his mother, before heading for the 2021 African Cup of Nations holding in Cameroon. In the viral video, his mother was seen ...
Yaba Left Online:
Samuel Chukwueze’s mother holds his two legs as she prays for him ahead of AFCON with the Super Eagles team (video)
Naija Parrot:
Samuel Chukwueze’s mother holds his two legs as she prays for him ahead of AFCON with the Super Eagles team (video)
Naija News:
Reactions As Samuel Chukwueze’s Mother Prays For Him Ahead Of AFCON (Video)
News Breakers:
Reactions As Samuel Chukwueze’s Mother Prays For Him Ahead Of AFCON (Video)
Gist Reel:
Footballer Samuel Chukwueze’s mum holds his two legs as she prays for him before departing for Cameroon with the Super Eagles team for AFCON
