We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Pleas to grant leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu a presidential pardon, has been shut down by President Muhammadu Buhari. Though President Buhari had in November 2021 promised to consider the request of some ...

2 hours ago
