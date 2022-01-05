Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Messi available for PSG after returning negative COVID-19 test — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - Lionel Messi is set to return to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after testing negative for COVID-19. The Ligue 1 leaders announced on Sunday that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner had returned a positive test while back home in Argentina. Messi subsequently ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lionel Messi jets back to Paris from Argentina with family after negative Covid test Linda Ikeji Blog:
Lionel Messi jets back to Paris from Argentina with family after negative Covid test
Lionel Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris The Punch:
Lionel Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris
Messi available for PSG after returning negative COVID-19 test The Eagle Online:
Messi available for PSG after returning negative COVID-19 test
Messi returns to Paris following negative COVID-19 test Edujandon:
Messi returns to Paris following negative COVID-19 test
Lionel Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris News Breakers:
Lionel Messi tests negative for COVID-19, back in Paris
Messi Tests Negative For COVID-19 In Paris, Sets To Resume Training Global Village Extra:
Messi Tests Negative For COVID-19 In Paris, Sets To Resume Training 'In The Coming Days'


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 “He was paid well for it” – Jim Iyke finally admits his fight with Uche Maduagwu was a publicity stunt (Video) - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
4 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info