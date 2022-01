Tribunal Rules In Favour Of Nigerian Catholic Nurse Forced To Leave Job In England For Wearing A Cross



Onuoha, according to a Daily Mail report, was bullied out of her job ... Sahara Reporters - An employment tribunal has ruled in favour of Mary Onuoha, a Nigerian Catholic nurse, who was unfairly dismissed from her job at the Croydon University Hospital, England.Onuoha, according to a Daily Mail report, was bullied out of her job ...



