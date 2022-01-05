Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian female preacher, Evangelist Linda has claimed that she was taken to hell by God and was shown some Pastors who didn't make heaven.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video) Yaba Left Online:
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video)
Female preacher says she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome in hell Page One:
Female preacher says she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome in hell
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell My Celebrity & I:
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video)
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video) Naija Parrot:
Female preacher claims she saw Adeboye, Oyedepo, Paul Eneche, Oyakhilome and other Nigerian Pastors in hell (video)


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 “He was paid well for it” – Jim Iyke finally admits his fight with Uche Maduagwu was a publicity stunt (Video) - The Info NG, 23 hours ago
4 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members - Independent, 20 hours ago
6 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 8 hours ago
8 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
10 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info