Cardi B has a message about women with moustaches as she shows off hers (video)







The rapper said her "moustache is moustaching" then made a comment about women with moustache.







" Linda Ikeji Blog - Cardi B took to Instagram to show a hint of her moustache.The rapper said her "moustache is moustaching" then made a comment about women with moustache.



News Credibility Score: 99%