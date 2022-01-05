Post News
News at a Glance
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has taken to social media to urge her colleagues in the Yoruba film industry who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die to do better.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
