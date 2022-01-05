Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, has taken to social media to urge her colleagues in the Yoruba film industry who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die to do better.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Iyabo Oko: Nkechi Blessing Tackles Colleagues Who Hurriedly Post RIP When Actors Die Daily Trust:
Iyabo Oko: Nkechi Blessing Tackles Colleagues Who Hurriedly Post RIP When Actors Die
“The Yoruba industry needs to do better” – Actress, Nkechi Blessing tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die Yaba Left Online:
“The Yoruba industry needs to do better” – Actress, Nkechi Blessing tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die
Nkechi Blessing Sunday Tackles Actors Who Rush To Post RIP When Their Colleagues Die Igbere TV News:
Nkechi Blessing Sunday Tackles Actors Who Rush To Post RIP When Their Colleagues Die
Nkechi Blessing slams actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die Lailas News:
Nkechi Blessing slams actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die My Celebrity & I:
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die
The way you all rushed to post that RIP - Actress Nkechi Blessing tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die Gist Reel:
The way you all rushed to post that RIP - Actress Nkechi Blessing tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die
“The Yoruba industry needs to do better” – Actress, Nkechi Blessing tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die Naija Parrot:
“The Yoruba industry needs to do better” – Actress, Nkechi Blessing tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
3 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
4 Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members - Independent, 22 hours ago
5 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
6 Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 19 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info