Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Military taskforce intercepts illicit drugs in Kaduna
News photo Daily Post  - The military task force responsible for the maintenance of peace in Plateau State and some parts of Kaduna code-named Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OPSH Troops Intercept Illicit Drugs Worth N6.5m In Kaduna Leadership:
OPSH Troops Intercept Illicit Drugs Worth N6.5m In Kaduna
OPSH troops intercept illicit drugs worth N6.5m, kill suspect Nigerian Tribune:
OPSH troops intercept illicit drugs worth N6.5m, kill suspect
Task force intercepts illicit drugs worth N6.5m in Kaduna State Prompt News:
Task force intercepts illicit drugs worth N6.5m in Kaduna State
PHOTO: Military taskforce intercepts illicit drugs in Kaduna Within Nigeria:
PHOTO: Military taskforce intercepts illicit drugs in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
4 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 13 hours ago
7 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
9 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
10 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info