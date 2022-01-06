Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Super Tucano deployment must comply with UN charter, says US
News photo The Punch  - The United States has again reiterated that the use of the Super Tucano must comply with international norms as articulated in the United Nations Charter.

5 hours ago
