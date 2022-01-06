Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Furore As Corpse Disappears From Ebonyi Mortuary
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Daily Nigerian:
Corpse of 80-year-old woman 'disappears' in Ebonyi mortuary
Pulse Nigeria:
Police arrest 2 mortuary workers over missing corpse of 80-year-old woman in Ebonyi
News Breakers:
Ebonyi: Corpse Disappears From Mortuary On Burial Day
Naija News:
Ebonyi: Corpse Disappears From Mortuary On Burial Day
Within Nigeria:
Ebonyi: Drama as corpse disappears from mortuary on burial day
Republican Nigeria:
Drama as corpse disappears from mortuary on burial day
More Picks
1
Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
2
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
4
I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari -
Channels Television,
23 hours ago
5
I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
6
Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun -
The Punch,
13 hours ago
7
PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
8
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
4 hours ago
9
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
10
Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
