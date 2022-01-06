Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I love you baby" - Man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo's estranged wife, Queen Ola
Linda Ikeji Blog  - One Abu Tosho Olaq from Kwara state has declared his love for Adeyemi Olaitan, one of the estranged wives of the Alaafin of Oyo.

 

The mother of three posted a screenshot

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I love you baby" – Elderly man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo Yaba Left Online:
"I love you baby" – Elderly man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo's estranged wife, Queen Ola (screenshot)
“I love you baby” – Man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola Information Nigeria:
“I love you baby” – Man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola
Man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola News Breakers:
Man declares love for Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Ola
Man Declares Love For Alaafin Of Oyo’s Estranged Wife, Queen Olaitan Naija News:
Man Declares Love For Alaafin Of Oyo’s Estranged Wife, Queen Olaitan


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
3 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Five Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Announces 856 New COVID Cases - NPO Reports, 16 hours ago
7 2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says - Independent, 12 hours ago
8 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
9 Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 “Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info