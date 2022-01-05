Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Davido has stated that he will be opening his new house in Banana Island, Lagos state today January 6.

 

He shared the good news on social media.

