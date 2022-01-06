Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
ZLP Hails Uzodinma For Not Naming Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo
Leadership
- Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Chief Dan Nwanyanwu, had applauded governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma for not taking the risk of naming
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
ZLP hails Uzodimma for not mentioning sponsors of insecurity
Independent:
ZLP Praises Uzodinma For Not Naming Sponsors Of Insecurity In Imo
Naija News:
Imo People Know The Sponsors Of Terrorism In Their State – Nwanyanwu Declares
News Breakers:
Imo People Know The Sponsors Of Terrorism In Their State – Nwanyanwu Declares
More Picks
1
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
7 hours ago
3
Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
5
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
6
Five Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Announces 856 New COVID Cases -
NPO Reports,
16 hours ago
7
2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says -
Independent,
12 hours ago
8
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
9
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
10
“Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
