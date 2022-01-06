Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Police order investigation into death of motorcyclist in Bayelsa
Daily Post
- The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, CP Ben Okolo, has ordered a discreet investigation into the death of a motorcycle rider, who was reportedly
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
Barber Stabs Motorcyclist To Death In Bayelsa
News Break:
Barber Stabs Motorcycle Rider To Death With Screwdriver In Bayelsa
Tunde Ednut:
Police order investigation into death of motorcyclist in Bayelsa
Within Nigeria:
Police order investigation into death of motorcyclist in Bayelsa
More Picks
1
Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
5
Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members -
Independent,
23 hours ago
6
I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
7
Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
9
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
2 hours ago
10
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...