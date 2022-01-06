Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Odion Ighalo will not be part of the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. This...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver - Instablog 9ja, 13 hours ago
3 AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
6 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
7 2023: South East PDP leaders endorse Ex-Senate President, Anyim's presidential aspiration - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
8 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
9 Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 2023 presidency: Go, Nigerians don't need successor from you - PDP to Buhari - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
