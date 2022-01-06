Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Daily Post
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
The Guardian
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
Channels Television
9
This Day
10
Sahara Reporters
11
TechPoint Africa
12
Leadership
13
Daily Trust
14
Nigerian Tribune
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed
Nigerian Wedding's Blog
- The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that Odion Ighalo will not be part of the squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. This...
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
TIMELINE: 1980's triumph, Ikpeba's penalty miss...
Nigerian Tribune:
As Eagles begin AFCON 2022 campaign
BBC Africa:
Everything you need to know about Afcon
The Sun:
Ahmed Musa: Eagles’ ll return with AFCON trophy – The Sun Nigeria
Independent:
Ighalo, Two Others Absent As Super Eagles Arrive For AFCON 2021
The Eagle Online:
Ahmed Musa: Super Eagles will return with AFCON trophy
TV360 Nigeria:
2021 AFCON: How Prepared Are The Super Eagles?
Pulse Nigeria:
SUPER EAGLES: 10 most memorable moments in AFCON history [Part 1]
Republican Nigeria:
Super Eagles ranked third most expensive AFCON team
Within Nigeria:
Super Eagles ranked third most expensive AFCON team
National Daily:
Nigeria Super Eagles arrive Cameroon for AFCON 2021
More Picks
1
Nigeria will collapse if anything happens to Nnamdi Kanu and if a northerner is made next President - Fr Mbaka warns DSS and the Nigerian government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson makes an appeal, after her Range Rover was allegedly stolen by her driver -
Instablog 9ja,
13 hours ago
3
AFCON 2021: Blow for Super Eagles with Ighalo’s absence confirmed -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
6
25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
2023: South East PDP leaders endorse Ex-Senate President, Anyim's presidential aspiration -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
8
'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
9
Nobody can go scot-free as far as I?m concerned - President Buhari dismisses claims corrupt politicians join APC to avoid prosecution -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
2023 presidency: Go, Nigerians don't need successor from you - PDP to Buhari -
Daily Post,
4 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...