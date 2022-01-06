Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
News at a Glance
Davido Set to Kick Off 2022 With New Crib | SEE DETAILS
Not Just OK
- Nigerian superstar, Davido has revealed that he is kicking off the year in style with a new house that he just acquired in Banana Island.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Photostory: Davido Celebrates New House Singer David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has revealed that he has got a new house and would be 'opening' it today.
Page One:
Singer Davido Celebrates New House
Mp3 Bullet:
Davido announces the opening of his new house
Jaguda.com:
Davido Kicks Off 2022 With New House | See Details
Tunde Ednut:
Davido Set to Kick Off 2022 With New Crib | SEE DETAILS
More Picks
1
Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
3
Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
4
Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
5
PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice -
The Cable,
24 hours ago
6
AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Senate probes BPE, alleges unremitted $679.4m rent on ports’ concession -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
8
The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
9
Five Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Announces 856 New COVID Cases -
NPO Reports,
14 hours ago
10
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
