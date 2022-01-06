Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Ogun State Government on Wednesday installed Oba Olusegun Taiwo, as the first monarch in Moriwi, in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of the state.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years The Punch:
Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years
108 years After, Ogun Community Gets First Monarch Independent:
108 years After, Ogun Community Gets First Monarch
Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years News Breakers:
Ogun community gets first monarch in 108 years


   More Picks
1 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
2 Rivers: Governor Wike Donates N30 Million To Families Of Slain Police Officers (PHOTOS) - The Trent, 17 hours ago
3 EFCC gets 127.5% improvement through 2,220 convictions in 2021 - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
4 25-year-old man arrested for murder in Niger state after he paid hitman N110K to kill his father in order to inherit property - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Sylvester Oromoni: NANS raises concern over autopsy report, warns against reopening of Dowen College - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
6 How I almost ended my acting career after relocation to US – Toyin Abraham - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Ex-Senate President Anyim Begs Political Parties To Zone Presidential Slot To S'East - The Herald, 15 hours ago
8 Being a single mum, my biggest challenge - Actress Iyabo Ojo - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 United Prepare For Life After Ed Woodward With Richard Arnold Set To Take Over - The Will, 20 hours ago
10 Fayemi: Entrenched interests within APC plotting against me over 2023 elections - The Cable, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info