Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Protesting Ijaw youths have offered prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college over the death of 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

 

The protesting youths called on Sylvester's spi

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Ijaw Youth Council Protest In Front Of Dowen College The Lagos chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council is protesting in front of Dowen College, Lekki, over the death of a student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Ijaw Youth Council Protest In Front Of Dowen College The Lagos chapter of the Ijaw Youth Council is protesting in front of Dowen College, Lekki, over the death of a student of the school, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) Yaba Left Online:
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video)
Sylvester Oromoni: Ijaw Youth demand justice, stage protest in front of Dowen college The News Guru:
Sylvester Oromoni: Ijaw Youth demand justice, stage protest in front of Dowen college
Members of the Ijaw Youth Council protest in front of Dowen College, Lagos. Pulse Nigeria:
Members of the Ijaw Youth Council protest in front of Dowen College, Lagos.
Sylvester Oromoni: Ijaw youths protest in front of Dowen College Lailas News:
Sylvester Oromoni: Ijaw youths protest in front of Dowen College
Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) News Breakers:
Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video)
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video) Naija Parrot:
Sylvester Oromoni: Protesting Ijaw youths offer traditional prayers of vengeance in front of Dowen college (video)


   More Picks
1 Singer Davido says he'll be opening his new house in Banana Island today - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 RMD responds to critics of his wife's decision to give up fame to build their family - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 I Am Not Happy With The State Of Power In Nigeria – Buhari - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Aisha Buhari Facilitates Employment Of Physically Challenged Ex-Corps Members - Independent, 23 hours ago
6 I hope to see my son one day ? 82-year-old Nigerian father of ?underwear bomber' Farouk Abdul Mutallab - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 PDP: Appointment of Doyin Salami a waste of time — APC doesn't take professional advice - The Cable, 21 hours ago
9 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 2 hours ago
10 AFCON 2021: Super Eagles players’ new shirt number revealed ahead of Egypt clash - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info