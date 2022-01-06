Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria ranks eighth among 162 countries with high mass killings
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria ranks eighth among 162 countries with high mass killings

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Ranked Eighth Among Countries With High Mass Killings Sahara Reporters:
Nigeria Ranked Eighth Among Countries With High Mass Killings
Nigeria ranks eighth among 162 countries with high mass killings Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria ranks eighth among 162 countries with high mass killings
Nigeria ranks 8th in 162 countries with high mass killings Daily Nigerian:
Nigeria ranks 8th in 162 countries with high mass killings
Nigeria ranks eighth among 162 countries with high mass killings News Breakers:
Nigeria ranks eighth among 162 countries with high mass killings


   More Picks
1 We cannot release Nnamdi Kanu, let him account for what he has been doing - Buhari (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Niger gov urges security agents to rescue Chinese nationals abducted at Zungeru Hydro Power Project - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
3 Man caught with mutilated human body parts in Osun - The Punch, 22 hours ago
4 Samuel Chukwueze?s mother holds his two legs as she prays for him before departing for Cameroon with the Super Eagles team for AFCON (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 “Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with his hits back to back” – Tubaba hails Adekunle Gold - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
6 The yoruba industry needs to do better than this - Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday tackles actors who rush to post RIP when their colleagues die - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Five Deaths Recorded as Nigeria Announces 856 New COVID Cases - NPO Reports, 22 hours ago
8 'His bruised ego matters more to him than our democracy' - Watch Joe Biden condemn Trump in speech marking one year since January 6 attack (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 2023: My Successor Might Be Eliminated If I Reveal Identity, Buhari Says - Independent, 18 hours ago
10 Former COZA choir coordinator calls out Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, his wife Modele and others after her friend who was also a chorister died - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info